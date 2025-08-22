'Incredibly proud' - Stickney school celebrates 'commitment and character' of departing GCSE pupils

Celebrations have been taking place at Stickney’s William Lovell CofE Academy following the release of this year’s GCSE results.

In a statement, the school said: “Staff and families gathered to congratulate students as they collected their results, reflecting on their individual journeys and celebrating their successes together.

“Many students have already secured their places on chosen courses and apprenticeships, ready to pursue their ambitions in further education, training, and employment.”

Headteacher Emma Bennett said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students for the commitment and character they have shown throughout their time at William Lovell.

William Lovell CofE Academy pupils (from left) Tristan Shorter, Will Marriott, Max Chapman, Shaun Bradbury, and Lucas Backhouse on GCSE results day.

“Each of them leaves behind a William Lovell legacy – one of determination, kindness and resilience. We look forward to seeing the wonderful contributions they will continue to make in the world beyond our academy, as they become our leaders of the future.”

Among those with cause to celebrate have been:

Tristan Shorter, who achieved grade 8s in English literature and DT, grade 7s in religious studies, maths and combined science, grade 6s in computer science and English language, and a grade 5 in history.

Amos Johnson, who achieved 8-7 in combined science, grade 7s in English language, geography and maths, grade 6s in religious studies and English literature, and a grade 4 in art.

Emily Ellis, who achieved a grade 8 in art, a grade 7 in food technology, a grade 6 in history, a grade 5 in English literature, a 5-4 in combined science, and grade 4s in maths, religious studies and English language.

Closing its statement, the school said: “As this year’s cohort embarks on new adventures, from A-levels and vocational courses to apprenticeships and training opportunities, William Lovell CofE Academy celebrates not just their academic results, but the remarkable young people they have become. You’ll always be part of the William Lovell family.”