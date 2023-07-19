An independent prep school near Boston has announced that it has closed its doors after 29 years.

Bicker Prep School and Early Years.

Bicker Preparatory School and Early Years made the announcement to friends and parents past and present on its Facebook page on Monday, as it prepared for the end of term this week.

It said in its statement: “It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart that Tuesday July 18 will be our final day at Bicker Preparatory School & Early Years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The decision to close our wonderful school has not been entered into lightly and has been both incredibly difficult and heart-breaking for us all.”

The school is based in the former Bicker primary school and was set up by its founding principal, Sheila Page, for pupils aged three to 11. The old building was renovated and opened on April 25, 1994. Mrs Page's son Reuben and her daughter-in-law, Helen, are now both managing partners of the school.

The school added: “We would therefore like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our loyal parents, staff and our incredible pupils for making this term such a positive and memorable time for us all. We would also like to extend our thanks and best wishes to our amazing PTFA and to all of our past pupils, families and staff.

“Finally, we would also like to extend our sincerest thanks to the wider Bicker community and to the staff and volunteers at St Swithun’s Church, Bicker Village Hall, the Methodist Chapel and Bicker Parish Council for all their support and amity over the years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement