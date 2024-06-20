Inspirational teacher from St Thomas' CE Primary Academy wins prestigious national teaching award
Charlotte Morris, Assistant Head Teacher at St Thomas’, says: “Nathan Shortland is an exceptional teacher who inspires and motivates all those around him. He has a talent for engaging children who find school challenging and fosters incredible relationships so learning is relaxing as well as exciting and thought provoking. He aims to find the joy in everything, and this approach is reflected in his popularity with pupils!”
Joanne Sharples, Headteacher at St Thomas’, says: “We are so proud of Nathan, and of the other seven members of staff who have received certificates of excellence from the Pearson Awards, a phenomenal achievement that celebrates and recognises the commitment and expertise of all staff at St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy and embodies our vision of ‘Encouraging each other, overflowing with hope’.”
Nathan is one of 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards. They will now be in the running for the coveted Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony later in the year.
The announcement comes as celebrities, students and schools across the UK are today paying tribute to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day, which celebrates the whole education community and shines a light on the exceptional impact they have on shaping young lives.
National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.
Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says: “The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal. Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond. That’s why it is important for us to take a moment on this National Thank a Teacher Day to recognise their efforts.
“I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation - thank you!”
Sadie Besley, Divisional Managing Director - Professional Talent Solutions UK & Irelandat Randstad, Sponsor of The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School says: “Congratulations to the recipient of this year’s Silver Award for The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School. This is a very well-deserved accolade, recognising their unwavering commitment and dedication to students and the wider school community. We’re delighted to be associated with this hugely important award.”
Sharon Hague, Managing Director of School Assessment & Qualifications at Pearson UK, says: “We're delighted to recognise this year’s Silver Award winners on their outstanding achievements. The contributions they make and the impact they have on young people’s lives every day is truly exceptional. We're extremely proud to support the National Teaching Awards and mark the achievements of all of our very worthy winners. Thank you for your continued work and congratulations!!”
