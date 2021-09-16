A QEGS class photo taken in 1953 with Mr Leach. EMN-210913-152315001

QEGS is staging a special 450th anniversary celebration and is inviting past students and staff to take part.

The special event, which is also open to the general public, had to be postponed in June but will now take place on the school field on Saturday (September 18) between 12.30p m and 3.30pm.

Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne of England when the school was founded in 1571, andstudents and staff held their own internal celebration in June.

Activities planned on the school field on Saturday include a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, musical performances by the school choir and a student vocalist, a hog roast and tours of the school

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own outdoor seating and they can also bring their own picnic and refreshments if they wish.

Tim Randman, QEGS assistant head and head of sixth form aid: “Our students and staff had a wonderful time celebrating the 450 th anniversary of their school in June and now we’re looking forward to celebrating this special anniversary with friends,family, local residents and former students and staff.

“It’s inspiring to be part of a school with such a long heritage and it’s wonderful to think that young people studied here in the time of Shakespeare, Drake and Raleigh!”

l You can get involved by emailing your school pictures, photos of school trips and other memories to: [email protected]

and share on social media using the hashtag #qegs450