Is your child in a supersized class?

Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education — but is your child in a supersize class?

There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 121 primary schools in Lincolnshire have classes with more than 30 pupils.

In total, the schools are home to 224 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 7,210 children.

The top 15 schools in Lincolnshire with classes with more than 30 pupils are:

1. The Spalding St John The Baptist Primary School, Spalding - with seven classes with 31+ pupils and 222 total pupils.

2. Gonerby Hill Foot C of E Primary School, Grantham - with six classes with 31+ pupils and 200 total pupils.

3. Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham - with six classes with 31+ pupils and 193 total pupils.

4. St Peter and St Paul C of E Primary School, Burgh-le-Marsh, Skegness - with four classes with 31+ pupils and 125 total pupils.

5. Heighington Millfield Primary Academy, Lincoln - with four classes with 31+ pupils and 126 total pupils.

6. Witham St Hughes Academy, Lincoln - with four classes with 31+ pupils and 125 total pupils.

7. Stamford St Gilberts C of E Primary School, Stamford - with four classes with 31+ pupils and 125 total pupils.

8. St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Grantham - with four classes with 31+ pupils and 126 total pupils.

9. Cliffedale Primary School, Grantham - with three classes with 31+ pupils and 93 total pupils.

10. Market Deeping Community Primary School, Market Deeping - with three classes with 31+ pupils and 103 total pupils.

11. Belmont Community Primary School, Grantham - with three classes with 31+ pupils and 93 total pupils.

12.Fleet Wood Lane School, Spalding - with three classes with 31+ pupils and 99 total pupils.

13. Winchelsea Primary School, Ruskington, with three classes with 31+ pupils and 100 total pupils.

14. Holton-le-Clay Junior School, Grimsby - with three classes with 31+ pupils and 96 total pupils.

15. Ancaster C of E Primary School, Sleaford - with three classes with 31+ pupils and 102 total pupils.

