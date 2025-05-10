'It was amazing' - Music students at Boston-area school peform at internationally renowned venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of eight music students from a school near Boston have performed at an internationally renowned arts venue.

The octet from Thomas Middlecott Academy (TMA), in Kirton, were among those to take part in the Music in Secondary Schools Trust’s 12th annual concert, held recently at the Barbican Centre, in London – the home of the London Symphony Orchestra.

TMA – a school in the David Ross Education Trust – has been part of the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST) programme since 2023. Ahead of this year’s concert, eight aspiring instrumentalists from the school were invited to form part of the MiSST Together Orchestra.

The orchestra comprises more than 200 young people from across the UK.

TMA students get ready to play at the Barbican Centre

On the evening, it plays a selection of pieces, both classical and contemporary.

The TMA delegation were all drawn from Year Eight. Two are studying the viola, the other six the violin.

They featured on Hall of the Mountain King, Flowers, and Mambo No. 5, pieces they had been learning since October.

One of the violinists, Ella, said: “It was amazing to play on stage in a world-renowned concert hall. I really enjoyed the day, from the rehearsals to putting it all together for our performance.”

The entire orchestra on stage at the Barbican

Amy Kerr, director of music and head of expressive arts at TMA, said: “This was a fantastic experience for our students at Thomas Middlecott. I am so pleased that we were able to be part of this collective musical experience. I’d like to thank everyone at MiSST for their support and help with instruments, music and logistics, to stage such an amazing concert.”

Lisa Hawkins, principal at TMA said: “I am delighted that our students were able to represent our school at the Barbican in London to showcase everything they’ve learnt so far on their instruments. I’d like to thank our dedicated teachers at TMA for helping and encouraging our students, and the MiSST programme for the opportunity.”

The MiSST programme works with 29 schools across the country, often in disadvantaged and challenging communities, by providing funding for classical instruments, regular music tuition, and bespoke musical training for teachers and leaders.

Students learning instruments are also offered the chance to take part in performances, such as the 12th annual concert held at the Barbican last month, and at the Roundhouse in Camden last year.