Jon Egging Trust students play host to Lincolnshire MP at Sleaford area school

MP Dr Caroline Johnson (centre) and JET CEO, Dr Emma Egging OBE(left) hosted by JET students at St George's Academy, Ruskington.

JET’s Blue Skies programmes boost aspiration and work-readiness in young people who are struggling to engage in the classroom; supporting vulnerable youngsters, aged 11 – 16, for up to three years.

Dr Johnson was invited to take part in the session by JET chief executive, Dr Emma Egging, who has helped JET develop a strong relationship with schools across Lincolnshire for the past decade.

“It was fantastic to be able to introduce Caroline to our work and our students last Friday, and we’re grateful for her support” said Emma. “Demonstrating the impact of our programmes to local and central government is vital for us as we expand our programmes. In the wake of the pandemic, there are a growing number of young people struggling at school and underachieving as a result - we estimate at least 500,000 across the UK - but we cannot grow our programmes in order to respond to this need, without increasing our funding base.”

JET programmes in action at St George's Academy, Ruskington.

Following the visit, the MP said she is now keen to help the Trust raise awareness of the importance of its work: “I saw first-hand how JET’s programmes can improve not only the confidence of the young people who take part, but how this in turn improves their overall attitude to learning and their further aspirations for training and employment opportunities after they leave school. These skills will be incredibly important to draw upon as the pupils begin to plan for their future progression and eventual careers.”

The confidence-building session was run by JET’s local youth team manager, Nicola Ingamells, who explained it was the students themselves who came up with the basis for the session, having asked for support with forward-planning, problem solving and decision-making. Nicola said that hosting Dr Johnson as their guest, and being given the opportunity to involve her in the session, was also a valuable experience for the students: “It is amazing when JET students begin to see that their opinions and voices matter,” said Nicola.

“Through JET’s programmes we empower young people to make decisions within sessions and have confidence in their choices and ideas, so it was great to see them interacting with their VIP visitor with such competence and confidence; I am very proud of them all.”

Founded in 2011 by Dr Emma Egging following the tragic death of her husband, Red Arrows pilot Flt Lt Jon Egging, the Jon Egging Trust supports vulnerable young people to get back on track and realise their potential.