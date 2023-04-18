The vast majority of children, 99 per cent, have been offered a place at one of their preferred primary schools in Lincolnshire this year.

Pupils mostly get their choice of primary school places.

There are around 6,795 children needing a primary school place this year, and 6,471 (95.23 per cent) children will receive their first preference school, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

This is similar to last year's 95.75 per cent and 95.39 per cent in 2021.

A further 245 children (3.61 per cent) have been offered their second preference, and 28 (0.41 per cent) their third preference. A small minority of children, 51 (0.75 per cent), will be offered a local school that is not one of their three preferences, says the local education authority.

The vast majority of parents/carers will have received an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter yesterday (Monday, April 17) – go to http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for further information.

Parents have until noon on May 19, 2023 to lodge an appeal against a school's decision not to offer a place. If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If it is received late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.