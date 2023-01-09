Kelsey kids look to future careers

A volunteer nurse, biohazard cleaner, firefighter and plumber were among those who gave up their time to give pupils at Kelsey Primary School a taste of the world of work.

Kelsey Primary School careers event

It was all part of another successful careers event at the school and Year 6 pupil Marie Gascoigne was among those who enjoyed the event.

She said: " My dad is a marine engineer and it was interesting to hear details about his job that he's never mentioned to me before. I liked learning how to bandage an injury. This inspired me even more to become a paramedic which is my dream."

Headteacher Andrew Cook was pleased how the event went.

He said: “The event has yet again proved to us that you are never too young to be thinking about what you would like to do when you are older.

"One of our key aims as a school is to build ambition in our young people and the response we had from our pupils today in the shows what bright futures they have ahead.

“We would like to thank all of our volunteers for giving up their time to inspire our pupils.”

