Kelsey School turns over a new leaf in refurbishment

Pupils enjoying the new library space

The library is the latestarea of the North Kelsey school to be given a refurbishment.

All of the shelving andfurniture have been replaced and graphics have been added to create a woodland theme.

The stock of books have also been boosted and updated according to what is being recommended nationally, as well as the types of books Kelsey pupils seem to be enjoying right now..

Kelsey Primary Scholl's new, brighter library

Head teacher Andrew Cook said: “We wanted to invest in a modern and funky space that the pupils would be excited to spend time in.

"We have already noticed that they are more eager to read and change their books, which is exactly what we were hoping for.”

The new library, as Mr Cook said, is proving a big hit and pictured right enjoying the newly fitted out space are Elodie Spalding, Lottie Spencer, Livvy Daveran, Freya Osborne, Rueben Simons and Riley Blackburn.

Livvy, who is in year six, said: "I love the new library as it is so comfortable and there is so many different books to choose from."

Reuben, also in year six agreed.

He added: “There is a book for everyone.