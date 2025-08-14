Kesteven and Sleaford High School celebrates outstanding 2025 A Level results

By Josephine Smith
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:34 BST
Kesteven and Sleaford High School is celebrating another year of exceptional A Level results, reporting that the 2025 cohort has achieved fantastic outcomes across a wide range of A Level courses.

The majority of students have secured their first-choice university offers, with others moving on to exciting higher-level apprenticeships or alternative pathways.

Students are off to study courses as diverse as Natural Sciences at Cambridge, Medicine and Zoology at Glasgow and Philosophy at York. The University of York has proved an especially popular destination for High School students this year, replacing Newcastle University, the favourite of 2024.

Headteacher Josephine Smith said: “This year’s results are the product of genuine teamwork – between students, staff, and families. Our students have shown incredible determination, our staff have gone above and beyond, and our parents have been steadfast in their support. It is this partnership that makes achievements like today’s possible.

"As our students embark on the next stage of their learning journey, whether at university, in professional training, or employment, we are excited for all that lies ahead for them. Their achievements today open the door to a wealth of opportunities, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes".

Chair of Governors, James Hoyes, added: “We are immensely proud of the high standards and excellent outcomes achieved by our students this year. These results reflect not only the talent and dedication of our young people but also the sustained commitment of the whole school community to excellence in education.”

Shannon Henry battled significant health problems but is now off to study Biomedical Sciences at Kings College London after achieving AAB in her A levels. Photo: KSHS

1. Kesteven and Sleaford High School is celebrating another year of exceptional A Level results

Shannon Henry battled significant health problems but is now off to study Biomedical Sciences at Kings College London after achieving AAB in her A levels. Photo: KSHS Photo: Submitted

Head Girl Olivia Barrett, is off to Glasgow University this September after achieving highly in her A Levels despite a tough year for her family. Photo: AH

2. mssp-20-08-25-a-levels kshs Olivia Barrett DSCN0913-CEN.JPG

Head Girl Olivia Barrett, is off to Glasgow University this September after achieving highly in her A Levels despite a tough year for her family. Photo: AH Photo: AH

Gale Harrison and Sophie Stankley collect their results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: Lucy Hubbert

3. mssp-20-08-25-a levels kshs Gale Harrison Sophie Stankley DSC_0600-CEN.JPG

Gale Harrison and Sophie Stankley collect their results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: Lucy Hubbert Photo: Lucy Hubbert

Joe Hall - happy with his A-level results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: Lucy Hubbert

4. mssp-20-08-25-a levels kshs Joe Hall DSC_0598-CEN.JPG

Joe Hall - happy with his A-level results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: Lucy Hubbert Photo: Lucy Hubbert

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsMedicine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice