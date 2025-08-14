Kesteven and Sleaford High School celebrates outstanding 2025 A Level results

The majority of students have secured their first-choice university offers, with others moving on to exciting higher-level apprenticeships or alternative pathways.
Students are off to study courses as diverse as Natural Sciences at Cambridge, Medicine and Zoology at Glasgow and Philosophy at York. The University of York has proved an especially popular destination for High School students this year, replacing Newcastle University, the favourite of 2024.
Headteacher Josephine Smith said: “This year’s results are the product of genuine teamwork – between students, staff, and families. Our students have shown incredible determination, our staff have gone above and beyond, and our parents have been steadfast in their support. It is this partnership that makes achievements like today’s possible.
"As our students embark on the next stage of their learning journey, whether at university, in professional training, or employment, we are excited for all that lies ahead for them. Their achievements today open the door to a wealth of opportunities, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes".
Chair of Governors, James Hoyes, added: “We are immensely proud of the high standards and excellent outcomes achieved by our students this year. These results reflect not only the talent and dedication of our young people but also the sustained commitment of the whole school community to excellence in education.”