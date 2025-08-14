Kesteven and Sleaford High School celebrates outstanding 2025 A Level results

The majority of students have secured their first-choice university offers, with others moving on to exciting higher-level apprenticeships or alternative pathways.

Students are off to study courses as diverse as Natural Sciences at Cambridge, Medicine and Zoology at Glasgow and Philosophy at York. The University of York has proved an especially popular destination for High School students this year, replacing Newcastle University, the favourite of 2024.

Headteacher Josephine Smith said: “This year’s results are the product of genuine teamwork – between students, staff, and families. Our students have shown incredible determination, our staff have gone above and beyond, and our parents have been steadfast in their support. It is this partnership that makes achievements like today’s possible.

"As our students embark on the next stage of their learning journey, whether at university, in professional training, or employment, we are excited for all that lies ahead for them. Their achievements today open the door to a wealth of opportunities, and we look forward to hearing about their future successes".

Chair of Governors, James Hoyes, added: “We are immensely proud of the high standards and excellent outcomes achieved by our students this year. These results reflect not only the talent and dedication of our young people but also the sustained commitment of the whole school community to excellence in education.”

1 . Kesteven and Sleaford High School is celebrating another year of exceptional A Level results Shannon Henry battled significant health problems but is now off to study Biomedical Sciences at Kings College London after achieving AAB in her A levels. Photo: KSHS Photo: Submitted

2 . mssp-20-08-25-a-levels kshs Olivia Barrett DSCN0913-CEN.JPG Head Girl Olivia Barrett, is off to Glasgow University this September after achieving highly in her A Levels despite a tough year for her family. Photo: AH Photo: AH

3 . mssp-20-08-25-a levels kshs Gale Harrison Sophie Stankley DSC_0600-CEN.JPG Gale Harrison and Sophie Stankley collect their results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: Lucy Hubbert Photo: Lucy Hubbert

4 . mssp-20-08-25-a levels kshs Joe Hall DSC_0598-CEN.JPG Joe Hall - happy with his A-level results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: Lucy Hubbert Photo: Lucy Hubbert