Kesteven and Sleaford HIgh School rated in region’s top five schools
Kesteven and Sleaford High School achieved fourth spot in the region in the annual Parent Power guide produced by The Sunday Times.
The table, based on GSCE and A level results, also placed the Sleaford school in the top 200 state schools in the country. The placing comes in the wake of an excellent set of exams results at the all-girls Sleaford grammar school – beating pre-covid results despite national warnings of a decline in results.
In GCSE more than 50 per cent of the 127 students at the school achieved five exams with the top three grades and 47 per cent of every exam entered at the school resulted in grades of 7, 8 and 9 - compared to 40 per cent in 2019.
In A levels pupils achieved 69 per cent of results at A* to B grades - beating the 2019 results by 15 per cent.
Headteacher Jo Smith said: “The whole school is delighted and honoured to feature so highly in the league table.
“But more than anything we are so proud of the students who achieved such a remarkable set of results this year when the national picture on exams is so gloomy."
She said they aim for students to be supported, happy, safe but challenged to meet and exceed their potential.
“Our students have met that challenge in the face of much disruption and excelled. We are delighted to see their commitment and dedication pay off.”