Kesteven and Sleaford High School students celebrate fantastic GCSE results!
In a remarkable set of results for students at the High School, 43% of all the exams entered resulted in the top three grades.
More than a dozen high performing students achieved at least 10 grades each, at grades 8 or 9. In English 96% of students achieved at least grade 5 and in Maths 94% succeeded in passing at grade 5 or higher.
Headteacher Josephine Smith said: “We are delighted to celebrate some outstanding GCSE results with our Year 11 students today. We know just how hard our students worked and how much perseverance they have shown throughout their studies. This year group were halfway through Year 7 when the Pandemic interrupted their studies, as well as limiting the opportunities available to secondary school students in the first years of their time with us.
Today sees the culmination of all their hard work and aspiration. These fantastic results are testament to the efforts of staff, the support of parents and of course the diligence of students themselves. Today is all about celebrating their successes and whilst today students find out what grades they have achieved the most important thing is that they are ready and well prepared for their preferred next steps”.
