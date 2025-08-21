Kesteven and Sleaford High School students celebrate fantastic GCSE results

In a fantastic set of results for students at the High School 34% of all the exams entered resulted in the top three grades.

In English 92% of students achieved at least grade 5 and in Maths 89% succeeded in passing at grade 5 or higher.

Headteacher Josephine Smith said: “We are delighted to celebrate some outstanding GCSE results with our Year 11 students today. We know just how hard our students worked and how much perseverance they have shown throughout their studies. There are several students in this year group who have experienced some really difficult times in the past few years and we couldn’t be prouder of them. Today sees the culmination of all their hard work and aspiration.

These fantastic results are testament to the efforts of staff, the support of parents and of course the diligence of students themselves. Today is all about celebrating their successes and whilst today students find out what grades they have achieved the most important thing is that they are ready and well prepared for their preferred next steps”.

1 . mssp-27-08-25-kshs GCSE DSCN1024.JPG L-R Dulcie Sumsion and Tabbie Ray celebrate their GCSE results at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: AH

2 . mssp-27-08-25-kshs GCSE DSCN1028.JPG L-R Elsie Avis and Lily O'Connell did well in their GCSEs at Kesteven and Sleaford High School. Photo: AH

3 . mssp-27-08-25-kshs GCSE DSCN1030.JPG L-R Saffie Fulbrook and Amelia Kear at the High School on results day. Photo: AH