Kidgate joins Trust

Significant investment and smart new uniforms signalled the start of a new era at Louth's Kidgate Academy.

The popular school has formally transferred to Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust after agreement from the Department for Education earlier in the year.

It became the 11th school to join the Trust, which has its head office on the site of Louth Academy’s lower campus on North Holme Road in the town.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown was pleased to see the paperwork completed over the summer and welcomed Kidgate’s pupils, parents and staff to the Trust.

1) Pupils in the new library with (back, left to right) chair of governors Dr Matt Dunn, LGAT Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown and Principal Susan Cook.

“I am really excited such a strong and successful school has chosen to join our family of academies,” he said.

Following a request from Kidgate governors, the Trust has been supporting leadership at the school since last September.

Principal Susan Cook, at the helm under the agreement with LGAT, has taken the role permanently.

Mr Brown said: “I am looking forward to a bright future for the school under the leadership of Mrs Cook. Staff and pupils will have seen a significant investment by the Trust in the fabric of the school over the summer.

Book-lover Piper Matthews reading in the new library.

“The reception has been transformed, as has the dining and assembly hall, and there is a new library and improved staff facilities. The children also look incredibly smart in their new blue sweatshirts and cardigans.”

Chair of Governors Dr Matt Dunn, a parent at the school, said: “We are delighted to join LGAT’s family of schools and look forward to a bright and secure future for Kidgate Academy.

“It is great to know how happy the staff are with the changes and fantastic to see the children enjoying the new facilities, including the wonderful library.”

Mrs Cook was pleased with how the new academic year had begun.

A new sign is unveiled outside Kidgate Academy by (back, left to right) LGAT Chief Executive Officer Martin Brown, chair of governors Dr Matt Dunn, Principal Susan Cook and pupils (left to right) Piper Matthews, Lily Chambers, Alfie Harrison and Tristan Flello.

“We have had a calm and positive start, where pupils have engaged wholeheartedly in their learning,” she said. “Pupils have shown great enthusiasm as they embark on a journey to grow kind hearts and curious minds.

“In addition this term, we are also focusing on respect—exploring together what it means and how it looks in practice. Overall, staff have been very supportive and have noted how accessible and helpful the LGAT central services are.”

Piper Matthews (9) and eight-year-old Tristan Flello were among the many pupils enjoying the new library.

Piper said: “I really like it because I love reading books. My bookshelf in my room at home is overflowing with books.

“I like that there a lot of big books with many pages in the library. I have read one book with 600 pages!

Tristan said: “It is better than the old library. There are a lot of new books.”

The academy has a small number of places. Any parents wanting to know more should call (01507) 308620 or email [email protected]