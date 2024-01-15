Kids' colourful 'no dog poop' posters are made into road signs at Boston village
Working with Old Leake Primary Academy, Boston Borough ward councillor John Baxter came up with the idea for a poster competition with the pupils.
Couns Callum Butler, portfolio holder for environmental, helped Coun Baxter to judge the entries and pick six winners.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “The students came up with the designs prior to the summer fete where John and I judged the six best posters. It certainly wasn't easy to pick between the designs as they were all so colourful and creative. Each winner got a small prize that was sponsored by Old Leake Co-op.”
"The winning designs have been made into robust metal signs to help remind residents to be respectful of others in our community and to clean up their dogs mess.”
They were paid for by Boston Borough Council and installed at the following locations: Fellands gate (near Sandiford Lane), Station road (near Chapel road), Caleb hill road (opposite Green lane), passageway to the doctors on Church road, School Lane (path towards Southfields Lane), and School Lane (path towards Hawthorn road).
“When we were elected in May, several residents raised dog fouling as an issue in certain areas,” Coun Butler explained. “We thought getting the kids involved may encourage adults to be more responsible than just putting standard council signs up.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The signs also linked in with the public space protection order (PSPO) renewal for dog controls.”
He added: “A huge thank you to all the students for their designs and also a massive well done to the six winners.”