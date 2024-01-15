An initiative to tackle dog fouling in a Boston village has seen children design their own street signs.

Three of the winning poster designs, now in place as metal signs.

​​Working with Old Leake Primary Academy, Boston Borough ward councillor John Baxter came up with the idea for a poster competition with the pupils.

Couns Callum Butler, portfolio holder for environmental, helped Coun Baxter to judge the entries and pick six winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The students came up with the designs prior to the summer fete where John and I judged the six best posters. It certainly wasn't easy to pick between the designs as they were all so colourful and creative. Each winner got a small prize that was sponsored by Old Leake Co-op.”

The other three winning designs. images supplied.

"The winning designs have been made into robust metal signs to help remind residents to be respectful of others in our community and to clean up their dogs mess.”

They were paid for by Boston Borough Council and installed at the following locations: Fellands gate (near Sandiford Lane), Station road (near Chapel road), Caleb hill road (opposite Green lane), passageway to the doctors on Church road, School Lane (path towards Southfields Lane), and School Lane (path towards Hawthorn road).

“When we were elected in May, several residents raised dog fouling as an issue in certain areas,” Coun Butler explained. “We thought getting the kids involved may encourage adults to be more responsible than just putting standard council signs up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The signs also linked in with the public space protection order (PSPO) renewal for dog controls.”