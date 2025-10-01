Landmark merger sees town’s grammar schools unite with another academy trust

Carre's Grammar School in Sleaford.

The trust which runs Sleaford’s two grammar schools has announced a merger with another educational trust.

The Community Inclusive Trust (CIT), which runs a number of primary and special schools in the region, and Robert Carre Trust (RCT) which operates Carre’s Grammar School and Kesteven and Sleaford High School, officially merges on October 1, with CIT being the ‘receiving’ Trust.

The two educational trusts have worked together successfully for a number of years are joining forces in what is heralded as “a landmark merger set to reshape the educational landscape”.

This strategic alliance is said to bring together deep expertise, academic excellence, and a shared commitment to inclusive, high-quality education.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

The two trusts state that by combining resources, leadership, and vision, the newly unified trust will offer enhanced opportunities for pupils, staff, and families, ensuring every learners can thrive in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Peter Bell CEO of CIT said: “We are delighted the merger is taking place, and we are proud to unite as an expanded family of schools. This joint decision is the result of significant strategic planning and engagement, and we are looking forward to the opportunities to collaborate across the trust to further improve the educational outcomes for the communities we serve.

“We have exciting times ahead now we can embark on the next stage in the life and development of our education charity. The addition of Carre’s Grammar School and Kesteven & Sleaford High School will further enhance inclusivity, offering educational provisions across various needs: Nursery, Primary, Special, Selective, Secondary Modern and Comprehensive education. We have a shared purpose and an absolute commitment to working together to achieve the very best for all our children and young people.”

Nick Law Executive Headteacher of RCT said: “We are really pleased we will be officially a part of CIT; this merger has been a logical move. RCT have worked with CIT over the past years.

Carres Grammar School headteacher Nick Law. MSSP-9548SA-1

“CIT has provided support with safeguarding, budgeting, and SEND, helping to strengthen our provision. RCT has been providing enrichment activities, such as competitive sports events and outreach, and performing arts events, giving CIT schools a broader range of inclusive activities.”

He added: “This merger is about sharing our values and expertise to further improve education outcomes for all children. Learning from the excellence of each other will enhance our efforts to ensure all our schools deliver high-quality education that changes lives.”

The merged trust will continue to uphold values of inclusivity and high standards, ensuring support for both selective and comprehensive education.

CIT explains that the geographic proximity and the longstanding partnership between CIT and RCT made this merger sensible and efficient, strengthening local provision and maintaining existing partnerships.

CIT Academies have schools in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire including local primaries at Osbournby, Billingborough and Caythorpe. They also include schools for children with special educational needs and disabilities and specialist all-through schools for pupils aged 3-19 with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

The new merger is expected to create opportunities for pupils in CIT’s primary and special schools to access secondary education, including subject specialisms and resources, and for secondary pupils to access the relevant expertise and knowledge of the primary and special schools.

It will offer access to enrichment programmes such as summer schools and workshops, and access to selective education could enhance pupils’ aspirations and academic growth.

The merger will open a wider array of career opportunities for pupils by improving access to resources, providing enhanced career guidance, creating more varied and specialised learning experiences, and building stronger industry connections.

The merger is also expected to open doors for pupils from all backgrounds by pooling resources, fostering inclusive practices and promoting a culture of aspiration. These factors contribute to improving social mobility, particularly for pupils from disadvantaged or under-represented groups.

Staff at all levels will have the flexibility to take on roles across the Trust, supporting recruitment challenges and succession planning.

It will bring together senior and middle leaders from both Trusts, improving educational outcomes in all phases of schooling.

By consolidating resources, the CIT will achieve economies of scale, ensuring long-term sustainability. Savings from back-office operations can be reinvested into the classroom, improving educational outcomes and infrastructure.

Robust educational quality assurance systems will be further developed with external expertise, ensuring consistent high standards across all schools.

The merger will also broaden leadership capacity, enabling leaders from both trusts to focus on their strengths, particularly RCT’s expertise in selective education, and to influence the broader strategic direction of CIT.