Nadeline Yates, highly commended, Shakespeare inspired monologueNadeline Yates, highly commended, Shakespeare inspired monologue
Nadeline Yates, highly commended, Shakespeare inspired monologue

Library showcases student wordsmiths

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Aug 2024, 16:34 BST
A school literary festival led to a showcase of student work at Horncastle Library.

The Banovallum School’s literary festival took place on July 11 and the library hosted the showcase two days later.

Many parents and members of the public attended to view a plethora of work from the past year on display. Students offered to perform some of their monologues and poetry to the audience and the winners were announced for competitions held across the year. The judging panel consisted of Grant Edgar (headteacher), Wendy Ireland (chairman of the Horncastle Education Trust Board of Trustees), Margaret Nicholas (chairman of governors) and councillor William Gray (deputy leader of LCC). Their task was to decide the winners of certain competitions the school has held throughout the year. Library manager, Sadie Hirst, was inundated with new members joining the library as a result of the event.

Judges, from left - William Gray, Wendy Ireland, Maggie Nicholas and Grant Edgar.*The judging panel consisted of Grant Edgar (headteacher), Wendy Ireland (chairman of the trust board), Margaret Nicholas (chairman of governors) and councillor William Gray (deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council).

1. DSC_3674mf.jpg

Judges, from left - William Gray, Wendy Ireland, Maggie Nicholas and Grant Edgar.*The judging panel consisted of Grant Edgar (headteacher), Wendy Ireland (chairman of the trust board), Margaret Nicholas (chairman of governors) and councillor William Gray (deputy leader of Lincolnshire County Council). Photo: Mick Fox

Tabitha Cameron.

2. DSC_3670mf.jpg

Tabitha Cameron. Photo: Mick Fox

Related topics:StudentsWilliam GrayLCC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice