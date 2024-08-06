Library showcases student wordsmiths

Many parents and members of the public attended to view a plethora of work from the past year on display. Students offered to perform some of their monologues and poetry to the audience and the winners were announced for competitions held across the year. The judging panel consisted of Grant Edgar (headteacher), Wendy Ireland (chairman of the Horncastle Education Trust Board of Trustees), Margaret Nicholas (chairman of governors) and councillor William Gray (deputy leader of LCC). Their task was to decide the winners of certain competitions the school has held throughout the year. Library manager, Sadie Hirst, was inundated with new members joining the library as a result of the event.