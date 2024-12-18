Lincoln nurseries celebrate following national award win

Teams at four nurseries in Lincoln are celebrating after their company wins Nursery Group of the Year (Medium) at the 2024 Nursery Management Today Awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storal, a nursery group which operates four nurseries in Lincoln, is delighted to announce that it has been named ‘Nursery Group of the Year (Medium)’ at the 2024 Nursery Management Today Awards (NMT Awards).

This is the second year in a row that Storal has won the sought-after Nursery Group of the Year Award, which is testament to the consistency and hard work of its nursery teams and the high-quality care and early education it provides. The company saw off strong competition from rival companies across the country to win the award which recognises and celebrates the achievement of leading nursery providers across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storal operates the Glebe Farm Nursery School in Canwick. The nursery is judged to be Good by Ofsted and is rated 8.9/10 by parents on the leading peer review site DayNurseries.co.uk.

Storal Celebrates at the 2024 Nursery Management Today Awards

In October, Storal expanded further in Lincoln with the acquisition of Long Eaton (Derbyshire) based Children 1st Day Nurseries. Within Lincoln, the company now also operates nurseries on Rosemary Lane, Wragby Road and at The Marina, all of which are judged to be Good by Ofsted.

On receiving the award, Sarah Mackenzie, CEO of Storal said: “This incredible achievement is a reflection of the care, dedication, and expertise of our amazing teams across all our nurseries. We are focused on providing the best possible nursery provision for our children, and that wouldn’t be possible without the commitment of our teams. It is a moment of huge pride for everyone associated with Storal.”

Storal provides over 5000 nursery places across 56 Ofsted registered settings which they operate as 53 nurseries across the UK. While growing in size, the Storal team remain as committed as ever to providing exceptional nursery provision and supporting their individual team members across the country, empowering them to deliver an exceptional service to their communities, families and children.