Lincolnshire construction firm celebrates outstanding success in the education sector

Lincolnshire and Yorkshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter has carried out more than £4million pounds worth of specialist refurbishment works in the education and care sector, whilst schools and colleges were closed for the summer holidays.

The works included four Special Educational Needs (SEN) projects, which have seen a property in the East Riding of Yorkshire, converted into a SEN children’s home, with a bedroom and office for staff for East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Another project to deliver a new SEN suite including an office, intervention rooms, a new staff room and external works was also completed at Clifton Green for City of York Council.

At Applefields School, which is a secondary school for children with a wide range of special educational needs, the team refurbished seven classrooms alongside installing assistive hoists, two sets of toilets and a new meeting room. Hobson & Porter also re-covered several flat roofs and carried out a full commercial kitchen refurbishment and alterations to the main hall at Yearsley Primary School. Both projects were also for City of York Council.

For Hull City Council, Hobson & Porter converted and extended an existing bungalow on Salthouse Road in Hull, to meet the needs of disabled children in care.

Hobson and Porter minor works

At Grimsby Institute, which is the main provider of technical and professional training in the region providing full and part-time provision from children aged 14 years onwards, Hobson & Porter carried out a major refurbishment project in just five months.

Sam Robertson, from Hobson & Porter, said: “This was a comprehensive refurbishment across part of Grimsby Institute's estate, focusing on modernisation, sustainability, accessibility, and improving the user experience to enhance the learning environment and campus facilities. Integrated plumbing system toilet units, flooring, tiling, suspended ceilings, partitioning, full mechanical, plumbing and electrical upgrades and decorating all took place, with the whole project taking a whopping 16,000 plus man hours. Between 25 to 30 team members were on site daily in order to complete the project in the necessary timescale!”

In addition to the refurbishment projects, Hobson & Porter is also carrying out several notable new build projects in the education sector, and has just started work to build two new primary schools in North East Lincolnshire that will open in September 2025. Waltham Gateway Academy and Scartho Gateway Academy will have 210-pupil places, including specialist provision for 12 students with special educational needs and disabilities. The firm has also just completed work on a brand-new £7 million state-of-the-art school in Northallerton - Oakbridge Church of England Primary School in Alverton Road.

Sam, added: “Our dedicated team always steps it up a gear over the summer holidays to complete a huge portfolio of rapid-delivery, complex refurbishment projects in education assets across the region. This summer was no different, and the client feedback from the numerous councils we work for has been very positive, which is reflected in the amount of work the team now has in the pipeline.”