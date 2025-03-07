Lincolnshire Institute of Technology supports over 800 women into STEM

The organisation is encouraging women to learn science, technology, engineering and maths skills in Lincolnshire

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) has supported over 800 women into STEM education in the 2024/25 academic year, helping to improve the diversity of the industry.

A total of 817 female applicants were successfully onboarded onto courses that will teach them technical skills in subjects including engineering, construction, agri-tech and food manufacturing - and almost 2,000 female students have studied with the LIoT since its inception in 2019.

It is part of industry efforts to tackle gender imbalances in STEM industries to create a more inclusive and innovative workforce. The news comes shortly after the LIoT partnered with Quickline Communications to make education more diverse and accessible through a bursary available to more than 500 underrepresented students.

Jessica Cheetham

Mick Lochran, Director of the LIoT, said:

“It’s fantastic to see so many female students undertaking a Lincolnshire Institute of Technology course. UK data shows that women represent only 30% of the STEM workforce, so it’s a key part of our mission to increase this figure and showcase the fantastic careers available to women in these industries.

“By increasing the diversity of STEM, we can bring fresh perspectives, new ideas and greater innovation to Lincolnshire - which all help drive regional economic growth.”

Emily Tropman is a student at Riseholme College - one of the LIoT’s education partners - studying a Bachelor’s degree in Precision Agriculture. She said:

Emily Tropman

“This course has opened up doors for me and if it wasn’t for this place, then I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing now. I already work on a farm but doing this course helped me to get a summer placement and it will allow me to advance into different parts of agriculture that I might not have had access to before.”

Another Riseholme College student, Jessica Cheetham, who is studying a Foundation Degree in Agriculture, said: “Science, technology, engineering and maths play a huge part in this industry and it’s really important that people realise that, even with the little things in day-to-day life, like calibrations with drilling, or even moisture testing the grain - it plays a part in everything.

“I hope to broaden my horizons. I think it’s really important with the upcoming changes in the industry that I can understand it and in the future, I’ll be able to adapt to those changes and have a bit of knowledge behind me so that I can make a difference.”

The LIoT is a partnership between employers and nine education partners across the county - the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College, Lincoln UTC and Stamford College.

Lincolnshire Institute of Technology

It is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, made up of experienced education providers and leading employers across England. Backed by £290 million of government investment, each IoT focuses on specialisms to suit their location, with the aim to fill immediate skills gaps while building a pipeline of talent for the future.

To find out more about the LIoT, please visit www.liot.ac.uk.