Lincolnshire Institute of Technology welcomes Stamford College as a new partner

The college is the ninth education provider in the region to become part of the Institute of Technology

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) has announced Stamford College as its new education partner, expanding its offering to students across the county.

The college - which is part of the Inspire Education Group - will work collaboratively with partners across Lincolnshire to train the region’s workforce in the skills required by modern industry, delivering technical skills training and higher level education.

As a result of the partnership, Stamford College will establish its own Lincolnshire Institute of Technology facilities, to create a talent pool that is equipped with the skills needed for a successful career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) sectors - with the college specialising in health-related programmes.

Stamford College

Mick Lochran, Director of the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, said:

“We’re very excited to be welcoming Stamford College as our new education partner. Our mission is to drive world-class technical education by creating a strong network which maximises the potential of learners, educators and employers across the county - and this partnership will only strengthen our ability to do that.

“Our education partners are the key to our dynamic success and we look forward to working with Stamford College to continue shaping the future of STEM education in Lincolnshire.”

Rachel Nicholls, CEO of Inspire Education Group - which includes Stamford College - added:

Stamford College

“We’re committed to offering outstanding educational opportunities to the local community and understand the importance of teaching our students the skills that are needed by local and national employers.

“Working with the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology will improve our ability to achieve this - helping us to forge connections with regional employers so we can fully understand what they need and tailor our courses to reflect this.

“It’s an exciting time for Stamford College and we can’t wait to develop our Institute of Technology offering.”

Stamford College joins LIoT’s eight existing education partners - the University of Lincoln, University Campus North Lincolnshire, University Centre Grimsby, Boston College, Grantham College & University Centre, Lincoln College, Riseholme College and the Lincoln UTC.

The LIoT also works with regional employers including Bakkavor, Quickline Communications and United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

It is part of a national network of 21 IoTs, made up of experienced education providers and leading employers located all across England. Backed by £290 million of government investment, each IoT focuses on specialisms to suit their location, with the aim to fill immediate skills gaps while building a pipeline of talent for the future.