Lincolnshire school children become ‘Green Kids’ with their very own science superhero

Dr Rob McElroy delivering comics to Mrs Moore, Year 6 teacher and science lead from Birchwood Junior School

Pupils from 30 primary schools across Lincoln and its surrounding areas are set to become sustainability superheroes after receiving free ‘Green Kid’ comics.

Delivering copies across the city this month, co-creator Dr Rob McElroy is a self-confessed comic book geek who also happens to be a senior lecturer in green and sustainable chemistry at the University of Lincoln.

The aim of the comics is to educate children on the effects of climate change and the work being done to create sustainable science-based solutions – but in an inspiring and easily-digestible way.

Set in the year 2064, the comics introduce the main character, ‘Green Kid’, whose mission is to go back in time to prevent climate disasters from ravaging our world. Themes include green chemistry, net zero, and the circular economy - with lots of science sprinkled in!

Children from Branston Junior Academy’s year 4 class - Isaac and Max - receiving their latest Green Kid comic.

The idea for the series started back in 2022, when McElroy and a like-minded colleague, Julian Lawrence from Teesside University, decided comics would be a great way to keep schoolkids informed and engaged about the opportunities of clean tech, energy and industry.

Mrs Moore, Year 6 teacher and science lead from Birchwood Junior School, says, “Some children can be more reluctant to read, and they sometimes struggle with the text that we use in our day-to-day lessons. Comics have been a real hit.”

She continued: “A massive part of our curriculum at the moment is focused around climate change and the environment and how these children can really make an impact.

“To be able to say, ‘Here's a comic that somebody's made and not only is it a scientist that made it, it's a scientist from your local area,’ will blow them away. They won't be able to believe that somebody in Lincoln has helped make this. It’s inspiring.”

Dr Rob McElroy delivering comics to Miss Bibby, assistant head at The Sir Francis Hill Community Primary School

Isaac, a year 4 student from Branston Junior Academy, said: “I like the comic because it is a fun character that really tells you something about the environment and it is exciting the whole way through and not just at the start.”

Other students from the same class added, “Green Kid is one of the best superheroes I have seen in years. I think the moral of the story is you should not pollute our amazing planet, and to save the environment.”

Now in its 7th edition, members of The University of Lincoln and the University of Teesside work in partnership to produce Green Kid, alongside issue-specific collaborators from the University of York, University of Birmingham, University of Reims and University of Sheffield.

The comics are distributed free of charge for Key Stage 2 students across the 30 primary schools closest to the University of Lincoln. This partnership project has received funding from the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Natural Environment Research Council, Horizon 2020, the Knowledge Transfer Network and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Children from Branston Junior Academy’s year 4 class. From left to right: Isaac, Max, Isobel, Brooke, and Liam receiving their latest comic.

McElroy has loved comics from a young age and believes they’re the perfect medium for bringing to life green technology solutions and aiding understanding. He says, “Comic books are great because the scientific content that we're putting in is all based on real research.

“Hardcore science can be difficult to get across in words. It's often much easier to explain these concepts through a visual medium.”

McElroy emphasised that how schools use the comics and accompanying activities is entirely up to them. Learning resources, such as teacher and lesson packs and suggestions of hands-on experiments, are also provided. Glossaries of scientific terms, puzzles, games, and fan art are included in each issue to allow children to engage with the topics in different ways.

He added: “It's the kids that are going to be at the forefront of this when they’re adults. It's the world that they're going to be inheriting. It’s going to be the children that are reading these comics now that are going to be part of that revolution of industry and of life. It's of key importance to them.”

One Branston Junior Academy student added, “Can you make more books of Green Kid, please? I like them!”

For more information and to read past issues or to download accompanying learning resources, take a look at www.greenkidcomics.com.