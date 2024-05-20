Lincolnshire school children walk in style thanks to housebuilder’s 'Walk to School Week' donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has donated drawstring bags to a primary school in Kirton to celebrate Walk to School Week, which is running from Monday 20th to Friday 24th May.

Kirton Primary School, which is just under one mile away from Allison Homes East’s Frampton Gate development, received a donation of 100 drawstring bags.

With the donation, Allison Homes East is taking part in Walk to School Week and hoping to encourage children to walk or cycle to school instead of drive, where possible. Walk to School Week is a campaign organised by the charity Living Streets and aims to teach children about the physical, wellbeing and environmental benefits of walking.

Jemma Wells, Assistant Headteacher at Kirton Primary School, said: “We are very keen to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage children to walk to school if they are able to. As a school we remind children regularly about how to be a safe pedestrian and use the crossings that are available in the village. We thank Allison Homes for their kind donation of the drawstring bags, which we think look fantastic!”

l-r - Jackie Anderson, Miss Goodley, Jemma Wells and Lucy Lee with pupils of Kirton Primary School

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Walk to School Week promotes a very important message, and we are delighted to have got involved by donating these drawstring bags to Kirton Primary School. We hope that the children will feel inspired to walk to school every day, if possible, and carry all their school supplies in their brand-new bags.

“Our Frampton Gate development is just a 15-minute walk away from Kirton Primary School, so we’d like to encourage any of our families to get involved with Walk to School Week too.”

Located on Middlegate Road in Frampton, Frampton Gate is a stunning development consisting of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Currently, a range of three and four bedroom properties are available.

Frampton Gate is a wonderful place to call home, with beautiful scenery and a friendly, welcoming community. The village itself hosts a stunning church, beautiful greenery and plenty of local clubs and pubs. For days out, Frampton is just a 30-minute drive from the East Lincolnshire coast and Freiston Shore Nature Reserve.

There are also excellent transport links as Frampton sits on the main A16, which provides easy access to Peterborough, Spalding, Boston and Grimsby. It is also close to the A52, which connects to Nottingham, and Boston train station offers access to the rest of the country by rail.

To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 07483 092040. The marketing suite and show homes are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.