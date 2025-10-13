Little Stars Childminding Grantham shines bright with another Outstanding Ofsted Rating

Tina and her Little Stars family

Tina Marshall of Little Stars Childminding Grantham is celebrating after receiving another Outstanding grading from Ofsted, recognising the setting once again as one of the very best places for children to learn, play and grow.

The Ofsted inspector praised Little Stars for creating a safe, caring, and inspiring environment where children are supported to flourish. Families are thrilled that the hard work and dedication that goes into every day at Little Stars has been officially recognised.

Owner and childminder Tina Marshall shared: “We are over the moon to have been rated Outstanding again! At Little Stars, the children really are at the heart of everything we do. Seeing them grow in confidence, develop new skills and make happy memories is such a joy, and this result feels like a huge celebration of that.”

Highlights from the Ofsted report included:

• A warm, home-from-home atmosphere where children feel valued and secure.

• Exciting activities that spark imagination and a love of learning.

• Strong partnerships with parents, ensuring every child is supported to reach their full potential.

• Excellent safeguarding practices to keep children safe and happy.

Little Stars Childminding has been proudly caring for families in Grantham for 20 years, and this latest Outstanding rating reinforces the setting’s commitment to giving children the very best start in life.