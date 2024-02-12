Register
Local MP visits Friskney All Saints Primary for Careers Week

Last week was a very exciting week at Friskney All Saints C of E Primary School. During the annual Careers and Aspirations week at the school, there were many visits both in person and virtually from a wide range of job roles including a visit from Matt Warman MP.
By Tina Wood
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:56 GMT
Throughout the week, the children were able to speak to a farmer, RAF pilot, Football Association (FA) referee, astronaut and RAF logistics expert.

The RAF logistics expert set us a range of tasks to complete which included building a plane and then working out how to load the plane with the food and resources needed for a large group of people.

The week started with the Year Five and Year Six children visiting the Micronclean site in Skegness to experience a real workplace.

Matt Warman MP spoke to the children at Friskney All Saints Primary about his job role.Matt Warman MP spoke to the children at Friskney All Saints Primary about his job role.
The visit from the local MP, Matt Warman, was a wonderful end to the week. The children had lots of questions about his work, how he became an MP and also some challenges for him on recent legislation passed including the ban on XL Bully dogs.

Mrs Wood, Headteacher, explained Part of our school vision is to ‘Explore Old and New Horizons’. Careers and Aspirations week is one of the many ways we do this.

'The children gain a great insight into a wide range of jobs. We feature different job roles each year, but being a farming community, we make sure there is a tractor visit every year! By the time the children leave our school, they will have experienced around 50 different job roles.'

