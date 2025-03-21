Local primary school receives outstanding in all areas following their recent OFSTED inspection

Headteacher Mr Clay and pupil celebrate being outstanding

Church Lane Primary School and Nursery, was inspected at the end of February and has received OFSTED’s highest grade.

While Ofsted has stopped giving an overall grade to state schools as of September 2024, it still uses the same ratings in a number of areas it assesses, and Church Lane Primary School and Nursery has received top marks, being graded ‘Outstanding’ in all five assessment areas.

The Ofsted report, published on 18th March 2025, commended the school for its achievements. Inspectors were particularly impressed by the Early years provision, the schools offer for children with special educational needs, children’s behaviour, how the school supports children’s personal development, and the strength of leadership within the school.

Inspectors said ‘Church Lane Primary School and Nursery provides pupils with the best possible start on their educational journey. Pupils describe their school as ‘phenomenal’ and ‘the best school in the world’.

The report noted: ‘The school is exceptionally well led. Leaders, governors and staff work together very effectively. The school puts pupils at the centre of everything that it does.’

The school has introduced an ‘exceptionally’ ambitious curriculum across all subjects, where Pupils with SEND are fully included in all aspects of school life and they make strong progress.

It went further to state: The personal development offer for pupils is exemplary and goes beyond what is expected. Themes such as personal, social, health and relationships education, citizenship and life skills are woven through the curriculum. Pupils have a mature understanding of equality, diversity and fundamental British values.