Local school smash fundraising target

The Grantham Lions have donated £1,000 to Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham, to help them over the line of their £10,000 target. Isaac Newton School launched a big fundraiser over a year ago to improve the outdoor learning area for Early Years children (ages 4, 5 and 6).

Playing outdoors allows children to develop self-confidence, independence and self-esteem. The school wanted to install a large, covered seating area for outdoor learning, to provide the immediate 60 Early Years children a safe, all weather, space to play and develop social skills (as well as all the children who will attend the school in future years).

David Milner, Headteacher, said:“Huge thanks to The Grantham Lions for such a generous donation. This will enable us to purchase and install an outdoor classroom for the EYFS children at Isaac Newton School. This will allow all weather outdoor learning which until now has not been possible.”

John Dickinson, Member of the Grantham Lions Club, said: “Grantham Lions are happy to have supported the school with their fundraising and see them reach their target. The enthusiasm for this project was very evident yesterday during our visit and will clearly benefit the children's first education steps in supporting their transition into primary school learning. Children are our future, so it was our pleasure to support Isaac Newton School with this project.”

The Grantham Lions hand over the £1,000 cheque to the headteacher, staff, and pupils

The school managed to reach their target through some generous online donations from the community, as well as funding from the Tesco ‘Blue Tokens Scheme’, Asda ‘Cash for Schools’ and the Rotary Swimarathon. Pupils and staff also completed many small school fundraisers.

Work is now underway, and an official opening will take place near to summer break.

Isaac Newton Primary School is part of the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT Academies).