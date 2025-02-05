Local schools invited to take part in Lincolnshire Institute of Technology STEAM Challenge

Students will have the opportunity to show off their technical and creative skills.

The Lincolnshire Institute of Technology (LIoT) is inviting year 9 students from local schools to take part in its 2025 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) Challenge.

The challenge, which will be hosted at the Lincolnshire Showground on 10th July, returns for its third year - this time with a particular focus on building and engineering.

Students will be required to design and build a mechanism that can lift and position blocks to build a pyramid. Points will be awarded for build quality, design, aesthetics and sustainability, as well as speed and accuracy.

Lincolnshire Institute of Technology

In addition, each team will also need to produce a short video which documents their work, the design journey and the prototyping. This will accompany a marketing plan which outlines the project’s unique name, a logo and tagline, and a short pitch explaining why the project is innovative.

Mick Lochran, Director of the LIoT, said:

“We’re excited to be bringing back the STEAM Challenge for a third year - it’s been a great success over the last two years and we hope this year’s will be even bigger and better!

“The challenge provides students with a tangible demonstration of how combining technical and creative skills can address real-world problems, as well as offering hands-on experience in prototyping, collaboration and presenting their ideas to a wider audience.

“It’s also a great way for local education institutions and employers to engage with young people and teach them about what it’s like to study and work in STEAM industries in Lincolnshire.

“We look forward to receiving lots of applications and seeing everybody’s projects - let’s see your machines lift, your creativity soar and your teamwork shine!”

The STEAM Challenge focuses on raising aspirations and encouraging young people to consider higher education and career opportunities within the STEAM industries.

The challenge will be delivered in partnership with Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, The Careers & Enterprise Company, Lincolnshire County Council, STEM Learning and Quickline Communications.

Applications are now open and those interested can email [email protected] to request an application form. Application forms must be submitted by Friday 28th February 2025.

To find out more about the LIoT, please visit www.liot.ac.uk.