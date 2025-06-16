Local schools receive awards for STEM achievements at University of Lincoln

All the winners and highly commended pupils

An awards and exhibition event was held on 10th June in Lincoln, which showcased and celebrated local school pupils across East Central England region for their engineering ideas submitted to the Primary Engineer annual UK STEM competition.

These pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”. Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

Entries were then graded by local industry professionals before going to a regional judging panel were they picked two winners and two highly commended for each year group.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 36 pupils from schools in the Town being celebrated.

The judges award winner

Congratulations to all the pupils, including home educated pupil Logan, whose idea “Wheelie Bin Rubbish Compactor” stood out for the judges and won the special ‘Judges Award’.

“If you were an Engineer, what would you do” is an annual, national competition free to enter for all 3-19 school pupils. Entries are open now for 2025-2026 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com

Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see. Find out more: https://leadersaward.com/exhibitions-and-events/