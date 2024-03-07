Local talent takes centre stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincoln Carlton Academy, part of Anthem Schools Trust, is thrilled to announce its choir’s participation in Dance London 24, a spectacular celebration of dance and song set to take place on Saturday, March 23rd, 2024, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The 20 students taking part have been practising hard and were this week joined by the event organisers Pro-Excel for a day-long rehearsal with their peers at Benjamin Adlard Primary School in Gainsborough.

The choristers will be performing live at the Showdown, the annual rugby union match hosted by Saracens against their closest rivals, fellow London club Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership. Students will form part of a 200 strong choir and will accompany the almost 2,000 dancers from across the UK in a mass movement dance and song production.

The spectacle aims to bring young people from diverse backgrounds together in a bid to create social change through dance, song and sport and will take place before the game and at halftime. It is touted as one of the biggest mass-movement productions to take place at a major sporting event anywhere in the world, with the super-sized dance troupe and choir performing a series of professionally choreographed shows together to an expected crowd of 60,000+ fans.

This year's theme, inspired by the Anthem Schools Trust, combines the elements of superheroes and the mantra 'Be Seen – Be Heard'. It aims to empower young people to embrace their inner heroes and boldly express themselves. The choir will be singing a fitting piece aptly called ‘Let me be your hero’ that has been specifically composed for the event.

Students will also have the opportunity to join the fans in the stands and watch the full showcase rugby match, creating memories to last a lifetime.

