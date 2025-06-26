Local teachers get first-hand look at food careers at Bakkavor
The ‘Teachers’ Encounter Day’ hosted by Bakkavor Bourne – the first of its kind for the site - gave educators the chance to see food manufacturing, up close – and to understand how apprenticeships in the sector can offer real skills, long-term progression, and financial stability, all without leaving the region.
Jane Spurden, Schools Liaison Manager at Bakkavor, said: “With so many young people moving away each year, it’s vital that we show them that there are genuine local opportunities to build a successful career here in Lincolnshire. For some students, university is the right path – but for others, apprenticeships offer the chance to learn, earn and progress without debt. Days like today are a crucial step in shifting perceptions.”
The day began with a warm welcome from General Manager Jonathan Zair, who introduced the Bakkavor site's role as one of the area's major employers.
Teachers then toured the site, heard from current apprentices, and took part in a product tasting session – gaining a more detailed understanding of the roles available, from production and engineering to business support and quality assurance.
Amy Greenwood, Technical Apprentice at Bakkavor’s Bourne site, commented: “I really enjoyed speaking to the teachers as it gave me the opportunity to share my experience and enthusiasm about my apprenticeship. Uni isn’t for everyone and doing an apprenticeship enables you to learn and get paid - and build a great career!”
Laura Goulding from Spalding High School commented: “It’s been a real eye-opener, and I’d like to thank the team at Bakkavor for giving us such an interesting and insightful day. I had no idea how broad and dynamic the food manufacturing industry is. This experience has definitely given me a new perspective and valuable information I can pass on to my students.”
The initiative forms part of Bakkavor’s wider ambition to build stronger links with local schools and colleges – and ensure young people understand the full range of post-16 options available to them.
Jonathan Zair, General Manager at Bakkavor in Bourne added: “We are proud to continue to work closely with schools and the local community to inspire the next generation of food industry professionals. This year, we have offered eight new apprenticeship roles that will start in September 2025 and, over the years, we have built a strong track record for apprenticeships that has delivered career success for a number of talented local people.”