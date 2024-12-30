Local Trust finds “opportunity in challenge” as it reflects on 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local multi-academy trust has said that 2024 will be remembered as the year of finding “opportunity in challenge” as it launched its annual Impact Report.

Infinity Academies Trust, which has 13 academies across Lincolnshire.

Gavin Booth, CEO, said: “When you look back over the last 12 months, it is easy to miss what a significant time it has been for schools up and down the county. A new government has come in, there have been changes in organisations like Ofsted, and the issue of school funding has never been far from the headlines.

“Yet, it is not these structural changes that have had the biggest impact. Our communities and broader society have seen riots and unrest. The financial pressures that many families are facing remains evident and The Children’s Society even referred to our nation’s young people as being in a ‘happiness recession’.

Gavin Booth

“On one level, it would be easy to feel disheartened, even depressed, by the reports and surveys that have been published. However, we have found opportunity in challenge as we continually to do the very best we can for our pupils.”

During the year, the four of the Trust’s schools were inspected by Ofsted – all of which secured at least Good Ofsted judgements. The percentage of Early Years children meeting Good Levels of Development targets exceeded the national average for the time, phonics outcomes have increased by twenty percentage points over the last two years and elements like writing are on a three-year improvement trend at Key Stage 2.

Sir Steve Lancashire, the Trust’ Chair of Trustees, added: “What is much harder to evidence, however, is the things that can’t really be measured. For many of our children, and their families, we are not just a provider of education – but also a place of sanctuary, support and comfort.

“Our work goes far beyond what happens in the classroom, and it is hugely important that we acknowledge that. We may not be able to put into a graph the importance of providing food parcels, the difference that helping families with Christmas presents makes, or how even something as simple as having teeth brushing as part of a daily school routine can improve children’s long-term health - but that impact is real, and it is tangible.”

In addition to education outcomes and Ofsted data, the Trust’s Impact Report also looks at staff perception and the school’s impact on the environment.

Gavin Booth added: “There are two other stats that really stood out for us when we compiled the report.

“Firstly, 50% more of our staff feel that being part of our family of schools is beneficial when compared to national statistics. Secondly, we have reduced our carbon emissions by 20% in just two years.

“What I hope this shows is that we are doing the right things in the right ways. That is the reason why we publish this annual report – it is right that we are open and transparent. We should celebrate our successes but also look at where we can enhance things further for our community over the next 12 months.

“That is what makes our job so exciting.”