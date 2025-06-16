Local Trust hosts innovation course to inspire change in collaboration with University of Lincoln

DBTH Health and Care Innovation Course in collaboration with the University of Lincoln

In collaboration with the University of Lincoln, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has successfully concluded its first Health and Care Innovation Course – a four-day programme designed to support NHS colleagues to turn good ideas into real improvements for patients and services.

Held at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Education Centre in late spring, the course brought together passionate individuals from across the Trust who wanted to explore new ways of working and learn how to make positive change happen.

The course offered participants the chance to learn more about health and care research and innovation, while also developing the skills needed to navigate the often complex process of developing, adopting, and spreading new ideas across the NHS.

Throughout the programme, participants were supported by industry experts and given practical tools to help them identify problems, come up with creative solutions, and build a strong case for change.

The final day ended with a ‘Dragon’s Den’-style event, where two teams pitched their ideas to a panel of senior leaders and innovation experts. Their proposals demonstrated bold thinking, teamwork, and a real focus on improving outcomes for both patients and colleagues.

One participant, Nicola Wilkinson, said: “Being part of the Health and Care Innovation Course has been an amazing experience. It’s opened my eyes to new ways of thinking and working. I feel more confident now to push for positive changes that can make a real difference for our patients and teams.”

Professor Sam Debbage, Director of Education and Research at DBTH, said: “Innovation and education go hand in hand, and this course has shown how empowering colleagues with the right tools and space to think creatively can lead to real, practical solutions in healthcare.

"We’re incredibly proud to work with the University of Lincoln on this initiative, and it’s exciting to see such enthusiasm and commitment from our colleagues to improve services for patients and teams alike.”

The course also supports one of the Trust’s four new Strategic Ambitions, set out in its soon-to-be-refreshed organisational strategy: To become a leading centre for research and education, helping to shape the future of healthcare both locally and nationally.

Graduates of the course will now receive ongoing support to further develop their ideas, including access to regional innovation networks and mentorship opportunities.

Following overwhelmingly positive feedback, the Trust is already making plans to run the course again, as part of its wider commitment to supporting improvement and innovation across local health services.