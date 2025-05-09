Local village primary school takes part in national VE Day Assembly

Children at Donington on Bain Primary School take part in a national VE Day assembly.

Donington on Bain Primary School have taken part in a national online assembly with 199,000 other pupils to mark VE Day.

The assembly was arranged by The Sanctuary Foundation where the children had the opportunity to meet Frank Chester online, a 108-year-old veteran who spent WW2 in the navy defending the seas around Norway. His message was clear and inspirational about how we need to show kindness and compassion.

Throughout the day the children enjoyed 1940s style play with games like pick up sticks, marbles, catch a ball, duck, duck, goose, hopscotch and jacks whilst listening to 1940s music.

The 2 minute silence was also observed.