Louth Academy students inspired by state-of-the-art facilities at university of Nottingham during two-day visit
They were given hands-on experience in advanced athletic environments, a comprehensive tour of the campus, and an insight into university life.
Principal Joe Hermiston said the trip aligned with the academy’s commitment to broadening students’ horizons.
“We’re encouraging students to aspire towards higher education,” he said.
“By experiencing first-hand the facilities and environment of a leading university, students are better equipped to set informed goals for their academic and athletic futures.
“The academy extends its gratitude to the University of Nottingham for hosting and providing such a transformative experience.
“Opportunities like these are instrumental in shaping the aspirations and achievements of our students.”
Curriculum Leader Chris Prendergast accompanied the students over the two days.
The highlight had been the chance to utilise the £40-million sports facilities.
“It was a fantastic opportunity to experience what student life was like at one of the country’s best sports universities,” said Mr Prendergast.
The first day saw the students experience the world class facilities and watch some British-level athletes in action.
“They tried their hand at wheelchair basketball, had a tour of the student accommodation, the students’ union, common rooms and had very informal discussions about courses available at university and the finances a student would have to manage.
“Day two saw our students take part in korfball, rock climbing and bouldering.
“Students then took part in deeply engrossing workshops with current sports university students that were completing courses such as sports rehabilitation and sports science.”
Students also spoke to them about their everyday life and the important social side.
Mr Prendergast said: “Overall our students had a truly remarkable time and we want to thank the University of Nottingham for helping us inspire our students to further their education, and offer them the opportunity to find out what university life is really like.
“Our students came away from the trip with a new aspirational drive to want to strive for educational excellence and be a part of such a fantastic university setting that offers an array of opportunities.”