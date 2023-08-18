Register
Louth's grammar school celebrates A Levels

Students at Louth’s grammar school ​have been opening their A Level results and celebrating some fantastic grades.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:46 BST
Evie Newton with her A Level results.Evie Newton with her A Level results.
Evie Newton with her A Level results.

King Edward VI Grammar School’s students received their A Level results on Thursday, and there were some impressive results among the students.

One such high achiever was James Wardell, who received four A* grades and D2, plus 1 in STEP II and S (outstanding) in STEP III – the hardest STEP (Sixth Term Examination Paper) Mathematics paper – and he is now going to study Mathematics at King’s College.

Eve Greenfield is heading to Lucy Cavendish College to read Natural Sciences after achieving three A* grades and M2.

King Edward VI Grammar School students with Headteacher James Lascelles. Photos: John Aron PhotographyKing Edward VI Grammar School students with Headteacher James Lascelles. Photos: John Aron Photography
King Edward VI Grammar School students with Headteacher James Lascelles. Photos: John Aron Photography

Maddie Barnes-Browne gained an A* and two A grades and D2, Timothy Morgan and Erin Gregory both received three As, and Niamh Sandy and Megan Scott both achieved three As and D3.

Headteacher James Lascelles said everyone at the school was “exceptionally proud” of the efforts of their students and their teachers:

"It's been a real team effort,” he said, “We are especially proud of the many students who have overcome adversity in their lives as a result of the impact of COVID on them and their families through the pandemic.

"Overall, the overwhelming majority of our students got their first choice university place and we are equally proud of those students going on to start degree apprenticeships or into a career.”

