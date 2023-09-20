​Mablethorpe Primary Academy “continues to be a good" says Ofsted

Mablethorpe Primary Academy pupils celebrate their Good Ofsted.

​Mablethorpe Primary Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is celebrating after its latest Ofsted inspection found it “continues to be a good school”.

The report praised the school’s leaders for their hard work “to ensure that pupils have a positive experience of school” and have designed a curriculum which sets out the important knowledge that pupilswill learn.

Subject leaders ensure that all teachers know what they should teach and when.Pupils feel safe, the report said, form positive and trusting relationships, and share any concerns they have with staff, which are taken seriously and their worries addressed.

The report also said that pupils enjoy coming to school, and take pride in their work. Staff help pupils to learn about and respect their local area.

Teachers were praised by the inspector for their “secure subject knowledge” and that the leaders have prioritised reading, with pupils regularly practising their reading using books matched to the sounds they have learned. Staff ensure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) learn the curriculum alongside their peers, the report added.

The good report is welcome news to the academy’s new Principal, Shona Hodgson, who made the step up from Deputy Principal at the Academy this September to take over from Catherine Teale, who has now retired after 17 years as principal.

Ms Hodgson said: “We are delighted to receive this Good Ofsted report and will continue to provide our pupils with the very best care, education, and wider explorative opportunities.

“Thank you to all my colleagues for their dedication and to the pupils for making Mablethorpe Primary Academy the truly good school that it is!”