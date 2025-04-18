Majority of children get their first-choice of Lincolnshire primary schools

Most Lincolnshire children starting in school September have secured places at one of their three preferred schools. Photo: Google Streetview

Most children set to start school in Lincolnshire in September have been offered a place at one of their preferred choices.

There are 6,642 children entering primary and infant schools in Lincolnshire in September 2025, according to the county council.

The vast majority of children (6,357/95.71 per cent) will receive an offer at their first preference school. This is similar to last year's 95.73 per cent and 95.23 per cent in 2023.

A further 208 children (3.13 per cent) have been offered their second preference, and 19 (0.29 per cent) their third, meaning over 99 per cent of children have got one of their three preferences.

The county council said it was not possible to offer a preferred school to a small minority of children, 58 (0.87 per cent), so they will be offered the closest school with a space available.

It stated: "All offers made were to schools within a reasonable distance. Due to appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.”

Martin Smith, assistant director for education, commented: “I'm delighted to see so many children getting their first preference school, and this number should be even higher by September. It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible to secure a place at their preferred schools.

"A way we do this is by encouraging parents to make full use of all three preferences on their application form. As a result, for another year, the overwhelming majority of parents have been successful in gaining admission at their preferred school.”

Those parents who applied online will receive an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter on April 16. Go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for further information. Offers were posted on April 16 to those who applied by telephone or paper form.

Parents have until midnight on May 16 to lodge an appeal against a school's decision not to offer a place. If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If an appeal is received after this deadline, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.