There are around 6,870 children wanting a primary school place this year, says the council, and 6,579 (95.75 per cent) will receive their first preference school. This is an increase on last year's 95.39 per cent and 2020’s 94.19 per cent.

A further 211 children (3.07 per cent) have been offered their second preference and 25 (0.36 per cent) their third preference. A small minority of children, 56 (0.82 per cent), will be offered a local school that is not one of their three preferences.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.

Coun Patricia Bradwell , executive member for children’s services, said: “I'm delighted to see so many children getting their first-choice school, and this should be even better by September. It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again this year, the overwhelming majority of families have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

The vast majority of parents/carers will receive an e-mail containing a secure link to their offer letter on April 19 – go to http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for further information.

Parents have until noon on May 18 to lodge an appeal against a school's decision. If they do, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.