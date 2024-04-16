Majority of Lincolnshire children get their first-choice primary school
There are around 6,781 children needing a primary school place this year, according to Lincolnshire County Council’s education department, and 6,490 (95.70 per cent) will receive their first preference school.
This is similar to last year's 95.23 per cent and 2022’s 95.75 per cent.
A further 217 children (3.20 per cent) have been offered their second preference, and nine (0.13 per cent) their third preference. A minority of children, 65 (0.97 per cent), will be offered a local school that is not one of their three preferences.
Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services, said: “It's always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their preferences, and, yet again, the overwhelming majority of families have been successful in gaining admission to the school of their preference this year.”
The vast majority of parents/carers will receive an email containing a secure link to their offer letter on April 16 – go to http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions for further information.
Parents have until noon on May 14, 2024 to lodge an appeal against a school's decision not to offer a place. If they return the appeal by the deadline, it will be heard before the start of the school year. If it is received late, it will still be heard, but this may be in September.
Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is usual for the percentage of first preference to increase by the time children start in September.