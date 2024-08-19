Mayor commends work on new TEC college in Skegness
Local builder and town councillor Adrian Findley, who was elected mayor in May, commended the ongoing work to establish the new learning campus on Wainfleet Road.
The college is set to offer a range of vocational education courses designed to meet the needs of Skegness and its surrounding areas, including construction, engineering, hospitality, tourism and digital skills training.
Supported by a £14 million government-funded Connected Coast Town Deal, the new Skegness TEC college campus received planning permission from East Lindsey District Council in February 2023.
It is a major part of the Skegness 336-acre sustainable urban extension scheme, which also promises to build 1,000 new homes and attract more than £300m in economic benefits.
Contractors Hobson & Porter were awarded the construction contract, with work starting in March.
Coun Findley highlighted the need for the new campus, noting that many young people from Skegness are forced to move elsewhere to pursue further education and employment.
“Any investment is welcomed, but for this, this is another level,” he said. “One of the big issues we have here in Skegness, when young people are trained here, they tend to venture further afield.”
He shared his hope that this major investment in the town will help retain Skegness’s young residents.
Coun Findley later shared that “in its heyday,” Skegness was a “phenomenal” town to live and work in. Although he insists that it is still a “good seaside town,” he acknowledges that it is “just lacking a bit of investment.”
Looking ahead, the Mayor also hoped that this new investment would attract major high street brands to the resort, thereby increasing employment opportunities for residents.
The Skegness TEC college is expected to open in September 2025.
