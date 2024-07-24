Medical student awarded for work supporting others
Hithin Noble, whose family still live in the town, has been studying for a degree in medicine at Manchester and completed the course this year.
Hithin co-founded Scrubbed Up during the Covid-19 pandemic, a non-profit organisation to support students getting into medical school and to progress through it. They believe that doctors of tomorrow should be representative of the patient population it is one day going to treat.
With a commitment to continuous growth and sustainability, Scrubbed Up’s comprehensive support begins at the application stage and extends past graduation, fostering a tight knit community of students who can both give and receive support.
From peer-led teaching, widening participation outreach, to work with their charity partners, Scrubbed Up’s sphere of influence is vast and rapidly growing – they have impacted over 5,000 prospective and current medical students and there has been over 1,000 volunteers for the organisation in the last three years.
Hithin has played a vital role in many other initiatives that have enhanced student experiences, such as the SUCCEED Refugee Mentorship Programme which seeks to help refugee and asylum seeker students to consider a career in healthcare, and humanitarian outreach activities, enabling others through his infectious enthusiasm and selflessness, according to the university.