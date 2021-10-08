Skegness Infant Academy Hedgehogs Class.

Meet the Reception Classes of 21 from around Skegness area schools

Primary schools across the Skegness area have been welcoming new pupils into their Reception Classes.

By Chrissie Redford
Friday, 8th October 2021, 2:51 pm

It’s been another difficult year in education, however the children who started at the local schools back in September have fortunately not faced the disruption of their predecessors at the heart of the pandemic.

Our photographer David Dawson went along to visit some of the reception classes in the area to captured the moments that will be treasured by families for years to come. And don't all of the pupils look excited to be at school?

The photographs, except from the Richmond School and Alford Primary which were submitted, can be purchased from our newspaper by following the Buy A Photo link on our website.

1.

Skegness Infant Academy Squirrels Class.

Photo: David Dawson

2. Reception Class of 21

Wainfleet Magdalen School, Reception Arc Class.

Photo: David Dawson

3. Reception Class of 21

Beacon Primary Academy, Seals Class

Photo: JPI Media

4. Reception Class of 21

Ingoldmells Academy, Sea Horses Class.

Photo: David Dawson

Next Page
Page 1 of 2