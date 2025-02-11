Merger plan for primary schools

New York Primary School. Photo: Google Streetview

Plans have been announced to amalgate two primary schools and use one of the two sites for alternative education provision.

In a letter to parents, carers, friends and community stakeholders, Sandra James, chief executive officer of Horncastle Education Trust, explained two of their small village primary schools, Frithville and New York, are facing a “number of challenges” and, having heard thoughts from colleagues and listened to parental feedback, it believes that amalgamation would allow them to serve the communities better.

She said: “Within our trust, young people are at the heart of decision making and we aim to ensure that pupils receive the best possible educational experience and we prepare them well for the next stage of their journey.

“The current educational landscape means that our two rural primary schools, Frithville and New York, are facing a number of challenges; low and falling pupil numbers, capacity to deliver the breadth of educational and enrichment experiences we aspire to and that pupils deserve, and financial pressures resulting from national strategies.”

She explained: “We are also aware that nationally there is a shortage of places for pupils who need additional support outside of a mainstream school setting in order to overcome barriers, access education and achieve their potential. This is known as alternative provision. We are committed to serve all young people well and this is an area where we know we can make a difference to families where these challenges exist.”

The proposal would amalgamate Frithville and New York Primary Schools, creating a new school on the Frithville site, then creating an alternative provision facility on the New York site. Pupils previously attending New York School would pass another primary school at Gipsey Bridge in order to reach Frithville.

The initial consultation is due to end on Wednesday, February 12. Go to: www.horncastleeducationtrust.org/About/Consultation/ Results will be shared with the Department for Education which will then need to decide whether to approve the merger at a date to be confirmed.