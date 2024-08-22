All smiles - (from left) Amber Beardsall, Phoebe Loake, Sam Croxford-Hawkins and Casie-Mai Yardley.

Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby have been praised for reaching a ‘milestone’ in ther education.

Staff and students of the Academy, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, are today celebrating their latest GCSE results.

Across the country, students sat their examinations in May and June and took a break from their school holidays to see how they had done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even with the challenges they faced after the effects of the pandemic, there have been some impressive results.

A great set of results from (left to right) Casie-Mai Yardley, Jake Whiley, Daniel Walsh and Austin Kisby..

Staff at King Edward Academy VI Academy have supported students by running extra revision sessions, including Saturday Schools and holiday sessions, and were delighted that students took responsibility by choosing to attend to help prepare for their exams.

Students secured some impressive results, including:

Phoebe Loake: two grade 8s in History and English, a grade 7 in Religious Studies and three grade 6s.

Casie-Mai Yardley, grade 8s in Science and Business; grade 6s in Maths, English and History.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Headteacher, Jude Hunton of King Edward VI Academy, said: “Everyone at KEVI is so proud of our students and we know families will share this emotion on such a big milestone in the lives of the young people.

"We are delighted with such a strong set of results. Again, our students have achieved maths and English results which are above national averages; a great achievement.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “These are really excellent results. Well done to all our year 11 students!

“Congratulations too to our staff. You have all supported our students so well, together with the whole school community, including parents and carers.

“I am so proud of the hard work that everyone has put in. I want to wish all our students every success for the future.”