Mon Ami children's nursery in Swineshead celebrates recent Ofsted inspection

The team at Mon Ami Children's Nursery in Swineshead have received a rating of 'Good' in their recent Ofsted inspection.

On September 4th, an Ofsted inspection took place at Mon Ami Swineshead, and the inspector had so many really positive comments to make about the nursery.

In the report, which was published recently, particular emphasis was placed on the nursery’s excellent support system for children with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilities (SEND) and strong partnerships with children’s families.

The inspector notes the nursery’s strong focus on supporting children’s communication and language skills, with staff undertaking regular training to aid in this. Mon Ami’s approach to promoting children’s independence and school-readiness is also praised.

Mon Ami Staff and Children Celebrate!

During the inspection, the inspector had the opportunity to speak with several parents, mentioning that parents describe staff as “attentive and friendly” and highly praise the Nursery Manager, Courtney Baird, for the support provided for their children with SEND.

Parents also sent in feedback throughout the day, describing the ‘exceptional care and support’, ‘nurturing environment’ and ‘remarkable dedication’ of the staff.

Feedback from parents included:

“We are eternally grateful for Mon Ami’s role in our children’s early years and would never have considered any other setting”

“Seeing our child run through the nursery door keen to explore is a wonderful feeling and something that wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the wonderful staff team”

“Mon Ami champions each child as an individual, celebrating their achievements, however big or small they may be”

“Our child comes home excited and keen to talk about the activities and it has been pleasing to see the continued improvements of his cognitive, emotional and social development”

“Mon Ami’s commitment to understanding the individual and their unique needs and interests has been instrumental in our child’s growth and learning”

“Mon Ami have always put a precedence on outdoor activities ensuring our children explore our local village, in all seasons, something which our children have enjoyed immensely”

“Mon Ami creates a safe and welcoming space where children can thrive emotionally and socially”

Samantha Britton, who owns Mon Ami with her husband Jarrod, said, “We would like to thank our wonderful staff team who go over and above to provide the very best for the children in our care. A huge thank you must also go to our parents and families for taking the time to speak to the Ofsted inspector.”