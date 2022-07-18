Moy Park funds sports day at Billinghay School

The programme, which will support 25 schools across Britain this summer, will see the Moy Park brand sponsor school sports days within the communities it operates, through the provision of branded bibs, cones, medals and t-shirts.
The campaign further promotes an active and healthy lifestyle for young people in communities near Moy Park sites.
Richard Allen, Billinghay headmaster, thanked Moy Park, adding: “The kids were thrilled to wear the branded t-shirts and be able to take home their very own bespoke medal as a memento of the day. It was great to have Moy Park support our school in such a memorable way.”