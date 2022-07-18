Moy Park funds sports day at Billinghay School

Moy Park Food for Good Sports Day at Billinghay C of E Primary School. Lincolnshire.

The programme, which will support 25 schools across Britain this summer, will see the Moy Park brand sponsor school sports days within the communities it operates, through the provision of branded bibs, cones, medals and t-shirts.

The campaign further promotes an active and healthy lifestyle for young people in communities near Moy Park sites.