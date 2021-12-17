MP welcomes £50m extra funding for schools in Lincolnshire

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

This is part of a £4 billion funding boost from the Conservative Government across the country and will mean funding per pupil will increase nationally by five per cent in real terms.

A record £1 billion extra will also be spent to support pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, so that all young people can reach their full potential.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £4 billion extra funding for school delivers on the Prime Minister’s commitment when entering Downing Street, when he pledged to level up school funding by pledging over £14 billion for primary and secondary schools by 2022-23.

The £50million extra funding can use for hiring specialist teachers, providing training, and purchasing school supplies including textbooks.

The total extra funding for schools means mainstream schools will receive £41.7 billion in 2022-23. Every primary school will receive at least £4,362 per pupil, and every

secondary school at least £5,669 per pupil.

Matt Warman has also commended the Conservative Government’s targeted £1 billion boost to funding for special educational needs and disabilities, which is a record 13 per cent increase on this year’s funding.

The extra funding will help schools, councils, and other specialist providers provide the right care and support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities – so that every child receives the help they need to learn and fulfil their potential.

The increases in school funding follows the investment of nearly £5 billion in education recovery, which includes £1.5 billion on tutoring in schools and colleges across the country to help children and young people catch up on lost learning during the pandemic.

Commenting, Matt Warman said: "“No child or young person should be limited by where they grow up – they should be supported to get a world class education at school.

“The £50million funding boost for schools in Lincolnshire will help them to hire more teachers, get materials to support pupils learning, and support pupils with special needs and disabilities.

“As we build back fairer, this funding will ensure every young person can receive the education they deserve so they can fulfil their potential.”

Schools Minister Robin Walker said: “Every pupil, no matter where they grow up or go to school, deserves an excellent education and the chance to fulfil their potential.

“This £4 billion funding boost delivers on the Prime Minister’s commitment to level up school funding, giving significant increases to every pupil in every school – and taken alongside our ambitious education recovery plan with additional investment of almost £5 billion, will support every young person to catch up following the disruption caused by the pandemic.