Mum’s frustration as daughter with autism left out of school for a year

A 14-year-old girl with special needs has been out of education for more than a year after ‘slipping through the cracks’, it is claimed.

Rebecca Marks says her daughter Lillie, who has autism and ADHD, has effectively been forgotten for the last 15 months by the special needs system.

Her previous mainstream school was unable to cope but she has been able to get into a specialist one.

Lillie started in a Lincolnshire school in September 2023 with an EHCP (education, health and care plan, which outlines her needs and required support).

However, this only lasted a matter of months, and, despite Lincolnshire County Council saying it’s working hard to find a suitable one, she has been between schools ever since.

Rebecca, who lives in Langrick near Boston, said: “She began having panic attacks and locking herself in the toilet, and the school would ring me to pick her up.

“She was suspended twice, and eventually the school said they couldn’t cope.

“She was supposed to have some kind of education at home, but that never happened. She was eventually taken off the role.”

Rebecca says Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) staff at the council promised she would be able to go to The Pilgrim School in Boston, which provides specialist support.

However, she has now been told this may not be happening.

Attending a special school requires evidence of Lily’s needs, which her mum says hasn’t been collected due to her long absence from school.

She’s frustrated with Lincolnshire County Council’s handling of the situation.

“It’s a very sad situation. She’s just been forgotten about, and left at home for 15 months now,” Rebecca said.

“She’s 14 years old – she’s meant to be picking her GCSE options for September.

“She used to be very academic, but she’s gone backwards, and she’s not really got any friends now.

“Whenever we have a meeting, she will ask when she can go back to school – but she needs a specialist school, it can’t be mainstream.

“I can’t work as I have a child at home 24/7, and we have the extra cost of heating the house all day.”

Katie Marsden, Head of Service for special educational needs and disabilities, said: “The council is working hard to find an appropriate school for Lillie to attend.

“We have offered online learning as an interim arrangement, but the family felt this was unsuitable.

“We understand that the family would prefer Lillie to attend the Pilgrim School, but for this they would require a referral from a mainstream school.

“We are continuing to work with the school currently named in Lillie’s education, health and care plan, and other professionals, to ensure that Lillie’s needs are being supported.”